MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol is bookbuilding for a 5.5-year bond with price guidance of midswaps plus 350 basis points, a source participating in the issue said on Thursday.

The lead banks for the sale are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS said IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)