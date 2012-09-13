FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Repsol books around 5 bln eur for 750-mln-eur bond
#Credit Markets
September 13, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Repsol books around 5 bln eur for 750-mln-eur bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MADRID, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol saw bids of around 5 billion euros ($5.16 billion) for a 750-million-euro 5.5-year bond on Thursday, a company spokesman said.

The issue was priced at mid-swaps plus 335 basis points, he said.

The lead banks for the sale are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS said IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service.

Repsol is the latest in a slew of Spanish corporates that have rushed to issue debt after an European Central Bank plan to buy sovereign debt of countries which requested aid brought financing costs down to five-month lows for euro zone peripheries. ($1 = 0.7759 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
