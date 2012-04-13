FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain warns could act against Argentina over Repsol
April 13, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Spain warns could act against Argentina over Repsol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 13 (Reuters) - Spain said on Friday that any decision that Argentina may take against Repsol’s YPF unit would be very negative for Spanish interests and warned it would take measures against the South American country if needed.

“If a (nationalisation) decision were taken it would be very negative for Spanish interests and the duty of this government is to defend Spain’s interests with all its might,” Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said after a weekly cabinet meeting.

“If the government had to take measures it would, without a doubt,” she said.

Speculation has swirled for weeks that the Argentine government could take or buy a stake in YPF or even nationalise it. President Cristina Fernandez had been expected to make an announcement on Thursday but did not. (Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

