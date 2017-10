MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s oil major Repsol said on Thursday its lawyers are studying the legality of Argentina’s expropriation of 51 percent of YPF from the group.

“Our legal council is working on a definition of the legal path to follow and has already started some actions,” the group’s Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said during a conference call following the first quarter earnings. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day)