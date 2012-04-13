FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to meet Argentine ambassador on Repsol-source
April 13, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Spain to meet Argentine ambassador on Repsol-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s foreign minister has called a meeting with Argentina’s ambassador in Madrid to seek clarity on the country’s intentions on energy company YPF , which is majority owned by Repsol, a diplomatic source said.

The meeting may take place at 1300 local time (1100 GMT) following the government’s cabinet meeting.

“The minister (Jose Manuel) Garcia-Margallo has called a meeting with the Argentine ambassador for today. He wants to express his concern about the situation of Repsol in Argentina and also get more clarity on Argentina’s final intentions in the case with YPF,” the source said.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez made no announcement on Thursday regarding the future of YPF, the country’s biggest energy company, despite persistent rumours that it may take or buy a stake. (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

