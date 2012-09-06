FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Repsol makes large natural gas discovery in Peru
September 6, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Repsol makes large natural gas discovery in Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol said on Thursday it had made a large natural gas discovery in Peru, with preliminary estimates pointing to one to two trillion cubic feet (TCF) of the gas.

The discovery would be an equivalent of 14 months of Spanish gas consumption and was made in block 57, Repsol said in a statement to the securities regulator.

The company said it would conduct new studies to evaluate the total size of gas field. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

