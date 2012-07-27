FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain says full-scale bailout not an option, not possible
July 27, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Spain says full-scale bailout not an option, not possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister said on Friday there won’t be any full-scale bailout of the country, it was not an option being looked at and it was not possible.

“Spain will not seek a rescue and it is not an option,” Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

“What we are working on is the implementation of the agreements reached at the European Council, which were then announced and which will permit a greater stability in the euro zone, through the fiscal union, the monetary union and the liquidity measures,” she said.

A full-scale bailout was not possible in the case of Spain, she said.

The country is deemed by analysts too big to be bailed out.

A euro zone official told Reuters on Friday Spain had for the first time conceded it might need a full EU/IMF bailout worth 300 billion euros ($366 billion) if its borrowing costs remain unsustainably high.

