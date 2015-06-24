FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's central bank governor expects to recoup part of banking rescue
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's central bank governor expects to recoup part of banking rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s central bank governor said on Wednesday he hoped to recover around 5 billion euros of 51 billion euros in public funds injected to rescue the country’s ailing banking sector after a burst property bubble.

Luis Maria Linde, speaking at a parliamentary hearing, said it was still not clear what could be recovered from Bankia . Last week Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he was confident most of the aid poured into Bankia, which took 22.5 billion euros of the rescue funds, would be recovered as the country’s economy improved.

The state started to sell down its majority stake in Bankia in early 2014.

Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Robert Hetz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.