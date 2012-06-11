IFR-Spanish rescue ignores fundamental problem

(From the International Financing Review www.ifre.com)

By Christopher Spink

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The bail-out of Spain’s banks via a package of up to 100bn - ultimately provided by the Eurozone’s dedicated rescue funds, the European Financial Stability Facility and its successor the European Stability Mechanism - may not be a definitive solution.

Two senior officials involved in their own countries’ financial crises said that deep restructuring of the banking sector, including nationalisation and subsequent closure of some assets, was a necessary part of curing such problems.

“Whatever solution is proposed for the euro, first has to solve the banking crisis before then addressing other issues that have stemmed from it,” Carlos Steneri, head of Uruguay’s debt management office during the Latin American country’s own financial crisis a decade ago, told the IIF spring meeting in Copenhagen last week.

However, by agreeing to recapitalise stricken institutions the problem may be prolonged.

“If you act as a true lender of last resort, then you will end up owning banks. After that it’s then a simple question of corporate finance - selling or closing some assets then moving the remaining banks out of the public sector,” said Stefan Ingves, the governor of Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank.

Ingves, who is also currently chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision at the Bank for International Settlements, was a senior official at the Swedish ministry of finance during the country’s crisis in the early 1990s when many Swedish banks were nationalised.

“You have to put up capital, tell markets you can do this and then do it,” he added. “You have to want to do these things. It has to be more than just talk.”

Ingves was subsequently in charge of the Swedish agency that managed the banks before joining the Riksbank as deputy governor.

Spain’s prime minister Mariano Rajoy has argued that Spain has embarked on this process by forcing the countries’ savings banks, or cajas, to consolidate from 45 to 10 institutions and several to be taken over by the Bank of Spain following several stress tests of the sector.

‘IDIOTIC’

However, one international banking lawyer said he feared the huge sum now pledged to Spanish banks, at 100bn, was effectively a waste of resources.

“The bailout is idiotic. Why put more money into banks that shouldn’t be propped up,” the lawyer said.

“If you go around propping up banks like that [which are not systemic] then the sovereign can’t afford to do that. It makes no sense whatsoever. What they should do is wind them down and make creditors take losses,” he added.

Ingves agreed that such tough decisions needed to be addressed. “We are in for a period of change in the European banking sector. The idea of European banking union sounds nice but in the meantime countries will still have to do what they have to do to clear up market uncertainty.”

The Riksbank governor added that policymakers should “focus more on going concerns and not gone concerns” when considering controversial measures to impose losses on bank creditors.

Uruguay decided to restructure its debts in May 2003, asking bondholders to extend, voluntarily, their maturities by five years. This happened 17 months after neighbour Argentina defaulted in December 2001.

However, Steneri said the debt re-profiling was only one act in a wider financial crisis that involved significant bank restructuring as depositors fled the region after Argentina’s default.

He said: “We lost deposits equivalent to 20% of our GDP. We had to restructure the banking sector and ended up closing a fifth of our banks. First you need to give depositors assurance to keep their money in banks, then restructure the banks. Only then did we restructure the debts voluntarily.”

“Contagion is what Europe is facing at the moment. This happened in Uruguay when the Argentina crisis flared up. Therefore I worry about what is happening in Europe at the moment,” said Steneri.

One sovereign debt restructuring expert suggested that Spain, and other peripheral countries, should follow Uruguay’s precedent and re-profile their debts.

“By just adding a few years to the maturity of bonds you take maturing bonds out of the immediate problem. It’s not painless but most investors would roll over their positions anyway,” said the expert.