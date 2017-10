MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spain will put nationalised lenders Banco de Valencia and Catalunya Banc up for sale after the putting the process on hold earlier this year, the country’s bank restructuring fund said on Friday.

“The Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) announces the reopening of the sales process,” the FROB said in a statement. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, Writing by Clare Kane)