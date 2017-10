MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell by 4.9 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in May, official data showed on Wednesday after a revised fall of 10 percent in April and compared to a Reuters forecast of -8.2 percent.

The data from the National Statistics Institute marked the 23rd month in a row of falling retail sales data. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Clare Kane)