MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell 10.9 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in September, official data showed on Monday, after a revised fall of 2 percent in August and following an increase in sales taxes from Sept. 1.

The data from the National Statistics Institute marked the 27th month in a row of falling retail sales data. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)