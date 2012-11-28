FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Spain retail sales fall sharply again in Oct
November 28, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Spain retail sales fall sharply again in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell by 9.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official data showed on Wednesday, after a revised fall of 11.0 percent in September.

September data was revised down marginally from a fall of 10.9 percent, which was the sharpest fall on record.

The data from the National Statistics Institute for October marked the 28th month in a row of falling retail sales data. The consensus forecast for October was for a fall of 11.5 percent.

Retail sales data have been hit sharply from September at the onset of a rise in value-added tax to 21 percent, up three percentage points, hurting an already fragile consumer sector. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sarah White)

