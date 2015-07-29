UPDATE 1-Spanish retail sales slow in June after strong rebound

(Recasts to focus on economy, adds quotes)

By Sarah White

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose in June at their slowest pace in seven months, after a big spike in spending by households in the past year as the economy emerged from a deep crisis.

Sales rose 2.3 percent on a calendar-adjusted basis in June, the 11th straight month in a row, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

That was down from 3.1 percent growth in May. On a month-on-month basis, Spanish retail sales dropped 0.8 percent, the steepest fall in a year and a half.

Improving consumer demand has fed into Spain’s recovery from a prolonged downturn, which eroded wages and cost more than 3 million jobs, pushing many families to cut back on purchases.

The economic turnaround is now taking root, after Spain exited recession in mid-2013, though the breakneck pace of expansion in household consumption could ease, analysts say.

“The type of dynamism in consumption we’ve seen in the recent past is hard to sustain over time,” said Jose Luis Martinez, an economist at Citi in Madrid, adding that a more stable pattern of growth in retail sales may now emerge.

The Spanish economy as a whole may have reached its peak growth rate in the second quarter, Martinez added.

“This does not mean we’re seeing the start of a deep slowdown, but that it probably can’t keep up this pace,” he said.

Spain reports preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter on Thursday, expected to be at least as high as the 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter growth registered in the January-March period.

The centre-right government, which is counting on the economic recovery to help its chances of re-election at the end of the year, projects output will jump 3.3 percent in 2015.

Recovering bank lending has partly helped the consumption pick-up, and unemployment is now falling.

But at 22.4 percent of the workforce, it is still higher than anywhere else in the euro zone, bar Greece.

That will remain a drag on spending after the initial rebound effect, during which Spaniards replaced household equipment such as washing machines.

Other motors of growth in Spain, including exports, tourism and industry, will need to offset an expected dip in consumer spending next year to keep fuelling recovery, economists say. (Additional reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Catherine Evans)