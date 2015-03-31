FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain Feb retail sales 2.7 pct y/y - INE
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Spain Feb retail sales 2.7 pct y/y - INE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARCH, March 31 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose for the seventh straight month in February, a fresh indication that Spain’s traditional economic motor of domestic demand is kicking back in after hitting low levels in a protracted economic crisis.

The Bank of Spain forecasts the country’s economy will grow by about 2.8 percent in 2015 after a deep recession ended in mid-2013. But internal demand, traditionally about two-thirds of gross domestic product, is being dragged down by sky-high unemployment.

Sales rose 2.7 percent on a calendar-adjusted basis in February, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday, following a revised 4.0 percent increase in January.

Retail sales have grown in 10 of the past 11 months after mostly falling over a three-year period. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Tomas Cobos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.