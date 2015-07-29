Spanish retail sales rise for 11th straight month in June

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose for the 11th month in a row in June, data showed on Wednesday, as consumer spending continues to pick up after a long crisis, underpinning an economic turnaround.

Sales rose 2.3 percent in April, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said. That was the lowest rate of growth in seven months and below the 3.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

In May, sales rose a revised 3.1 percent after an original reading of 3.4 percent.