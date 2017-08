MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose by a higher-than-expected 5.6 percent in June from a year earlier on a seasonally-adjusted basis, up from 2.3 percent in May and marking the biggest increase since October, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to rise 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)