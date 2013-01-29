FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain retail sales fall 10.7 percent in December
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 29, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Spain retail sales fall 10.7 percent in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Annual sales fall 6.8 pct from 2011

* VAT, unemployment hit consumption (Adds details)

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell for the 30th month in a row in December, data showed on Tuesday, with a hike in sales tax deterring shoppers already suffering from recession and 26 percent unemployment.

December sales fell by 10.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis, the National Statistics Institute said, sharper than November’s 7.8 percent fall.

The government hiked sales tax from September as a way of bringing more revenue into depleted coffers in order to hit strict Europe-imposed deficit targets.

Retail sales in 2012 were down 6.8 percent on 2011, the data showed.

“The economy slowed down a lot in the last quarter,” said Nicolas Lopez, head of analysis at M&G Valores. “The rise in unemployment also reduced income available for families.”

Unemployment hit 26 percent for the quarter, the highest level since records were started in the 1970s. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Sonya Dowsett/Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.