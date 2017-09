MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell bank said on Thursday it had bought 4.99 percent of Colombian bank Banco GNB Sudameris for $50 million, the latest move of the acquisitive bank which recently branched out into Britain with the purchase of lender TSB.

The Catalonia-based bank said the two lenders had also agreed to look at joint investments and team up commercially. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)