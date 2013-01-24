FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sabadell says may repay 1.5 bln eur of LTRO money soon
January 24, 2013

Sabadell says may repay 1.5 bln eur of LTRO money soon

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell will probably pay back 1.5 billion euros ($1.99 billion) of long-term funds in January that it borrowed from the European Central bank, its chairman said on Thursday.

“We will probably return something, ...some 1.5 billion euros in this first window,” Sabadell’s Chairman Josep Oliu told a new conference.

The bank took 24 billion euros of three-year cheap financing from the ECB in December 2011 and February 2012.

Oliu added that that Sabadell would study the purchase of state-rescued Catalunya Banc, along with other possible acquisition candidates. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah White,; editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
