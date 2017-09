MADRID, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Sabadell said on Monday it would carry out a capital hike of between 1.3 billion euros ($1.72 billion) and 1.4 billion euros to strengthen its balance sheet and meet increasingly rigorous regulatory demands.

Sabadell said Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan Securities would guarantee the capital increase and that it had received commitment from new strategic investors to subscribe to the capital hike.