MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - Spanish builder Sacyr Vallehermoso posted on Monday a 10.6 percent annual decline in first-quarter core profit, hit by continued falls in its core construction, services and concessions business in a prolonged recession.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in at 121 million euros ($157 million). ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)