UPDATE 1-Spain's Sacyr aims to nearly double core profit by 2020

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spanish construction group Sacyr said it would pay its first dividend in four years this year and aimed to nearly double its core profit between 2016 and 2020, marking its recovery from Spain’s deep economic crisis.

Sacyr said net profit edged up 2 percent to 62 million euros ($70 million) in the first half of 2015 compared with the same period a year ago.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 1.34 billion euros, as strong international growth made up for a fall in revenue in Spain, still being hit by a public spending squeeze.

Core profit or EBITDA rose 50 percent to 154.8 million euros.

Sacyr is restructuring and reducing debt taken on during the Spanish construction boom which burst in 2008. It agreed in June to sell property management firm Testa to real estate vehicle Merlin in phases for 1.79 billion euros.

Chairman Manuel Manrique told a conference call he expected annual EBITDA to be around 383 million euros in 2016 and to rise to between 700 and 750 million euros in 2020. He gave no forecast for full-year 2015.

The company said its board had approved a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per share, payable on Sept. 15, its first since 2011.

Sacyr said the sale of Testa would reduce its debt by 3.60 billion euros. It reported net debt of 5.33 billion euros at the end of June, down from 7.08 billion at the end of March.

Finance Director Juan Gortazar said that at the end of the year Sacyr would take steps to seek a credit rating to allow it to issue debt.