UPDATE 1-Spain's Sacyr still suffering from recession
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Spain's Sacyr still suffering from recession

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First quarter EBITDA down 10.6 percent to 121 mln euros

* Net profit 30 mln euros after 2012 full-year loss

* Net debt falls slightly to 8.6 billion euros (Adds details on debt and profit)

MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - A prolonged recession in Spain took its toll on first-quarter profit at Sacyr Vallehermoso , which posted a decline in underlying earnings at its core construction, services and concessions business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 121 million euros ($157 million), down from 135 million in the first quarter of 2012, the company reported on Monday.

However, at the bottom line, Sacyr swung to a net profit of 30 million euros in the first quarter thanks to asset sales. That followed an annual net loss of 978 million euros in 2012 due to the write down of the value of its 9.5 percent stake in Spanish oil major Repsol.

Sacyr said it made an additional first-quarter adjustment of 33 million euros against its Repsol stake, which it bought at the height of an economic boom. The company took on significant debt to make the Repsol purchase.

It made some progress on reducing debt in the quarter thanks to asset sales, with net borrowings falling to 8.6 billion euros at end-March from 8.7 billion at the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
