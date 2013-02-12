FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain court partially annuls pardon of Santander's Saenz
February 12, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

Spain court partially annuls pardon of Santander's Saenz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court partially annulled an official pardon that was granted in 2011 to Santander Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz, who was convicted for false accusations against debtors, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

The court ruling reinstates a sentence barring Saenz, 70, from working as a banker for a period of three months. However, the pardon of other terms of his sentence still stand, the spokesman said.

Saenz was convicted of making false accusations against debtors when he headed Santander-owned bank Banesto in 1994. He was pardoned by the former Socialist government.

A spokeswoman for Santander, one of the euro zone’s biggest banks, said there was no comment on the court’s decision.

