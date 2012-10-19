FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander forms payment system venture with Elavon
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Santander forms payment system venture with Elavon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander and Elavon, a U.S. Bancorp-owned credit-card payment processor, are to jointly develop a credit and debit card payment service in Spain.

Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank, said on Friday it will own 49 percent of the venture with the remaining 51 percent held by Elavon.

The Spanish lender will transfer its domestic payment services worth 166 million euros ($217 billion) excluding those of majority-owned subsidiary, Banesto, to the new group.

Santander will obtain about 124 million euros gross income from the deal which, it said, it will use to help cover pending capital requirements demanded of Spanish banks against potential real estate losses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.