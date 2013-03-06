Spain's Santander offers to buy back up to $12 bln of bonds

MADRID, March 6 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander on Wednesday said it was offering to buy back up to $12 billion of subordinated bonds, including securities in dollars, pounds sterling and euros.

The lender said it was offering to buy back up to 6.5 billion euros ($8.47 billion) of subordinated perpetual bonds and 2.2 billion pounds ($3.33 billion) of similar securities.

Santander also offered to buy back up to $257 million of subordinated bonds. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) ($1 = 0.6614 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)