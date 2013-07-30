FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander's first-half net profit rises 29 percent
July 30, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Santander's first-half net profit rises 29 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Santander on Tuesday said net profit rose 29 percent in the first six months of 2013 to 2.25 billion euros ($2.98 billion), in line with analysts’ expectations.

The bank, which makes half of its profit in Latin America, said net interest income, a measure of its earnings from loans, fell 13 percent in the period to 13.37 billion euros.

Santander said it planned to always maintain a ‘fully-loaded’ Basel III capital ratio of 9 percent - which takes into account changes that have to be made by 2019 under stricter international capital rules being phased in as of 2014.

The bank had previously guided that it would reach a ‘fully-loaded’ Basel III capital ratio of 8 percent by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Edited by Fiona Ortiz)

