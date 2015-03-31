FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's 'bad bank' Sareb widens net loss in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's 'bad bank' Sareb widens net loss in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s “bad bank” Sareb more than doubled its net loss in 2014 to 585 million euros ($628 million), a figure that shows the work still to be done in cleaning up the country’s financial sector.

Sareb made provisions on its troubled loans of 719 million euros, even though property prices are starting to stabilise in Spain after a six-year slump. The “bad bank” said this was to reflect problems with unpaid loans that do not carry guarantees.

Operational since 2013, Sareb took on 50 billion euros in land, buildings and loans inherited from bailed-out banks. The aim was to draw a line under Spain’s banking and property woes and to sell assets back to the market.

$1 = 0.9308 euros Reporting By Sarah White; writing by Sarah Morris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.