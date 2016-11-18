Spanish firms reach deal with Saudi Arabia over Mecca train setbacks

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A Spanish consortium which is building a high-speed rail link between Mecca and Medina has reached a preliminary deal with Saudi Arabia to finalise the works after a series of delays and setbacks, Spain's public works ministry said on Friday.

The Al Shoula consortium - made up of 12 Spanish companies including builder OHL and engineering and defence company Indra as well as two Saudi firms - had become embroiled in a dispute over payments with the Saudi government.

"This preliminary deal resolves the problems that arose on both sides during the process, clearing the way for the works to be finalised," the Spanish government said in a statement.

The consortium's contract to finish and maintain the Haramain high speed railway is worth 6.7 billion euros ($7.11 billion). ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by sarah White)