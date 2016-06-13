Hundreds of sheep make great escape in Spain

June 13 (Reuters) - Hundreds of sheep escaped their pastures and made their way onto the streets of the northeastern Spanish city of Huesca after their shepherd fell alseep.

The flock can be seen walking down a street in a video of the incident released by local police, who said they received a call from a resident who saw the roaming sheep in the early hours of June 7.

Police had to track down the owner and herd the animals back. The sheep were in a field on the edge of Huesca waiting to making their annual trek towards the Pyrenees, when they escaped from the field where they were being kept.