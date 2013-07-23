FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to appeal EU order to recover shipyard aid
July 23, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Spain to appeal EU order to recover shipyard aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spain will appeal a European Union order to recover state aid paid to investors in its shipyards, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said.

“There is a firm decision to present an appeal,” Soria told state radio late on Monday.

The European Commission ordered Spain last week to recover aid given to investors, saying the measure gave them an unfair advantage over rivals..

Shipyard association Pymar has said the European Commission decision would result in the disappearance of Spanish shipyards at a time of high unemployment in Spain. (Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Baird)

