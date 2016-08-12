Two injured in shooting near shopping centre in Zaragoza, Spain - media

MADRID, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting near a shopping centre in the northeastern Spanish city of Zaragoza, local media reported on Friday.

The shooting took place around 11h00CET (0900GMT) outside a a bar close to a shopping centre, regional newspaper El Heraldo said. The gunman had fled the scene and the causes were still unclear, the Efe news agency reported, citing police sources.

Police could not immediately confirm the information when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, writing by Sarah White, editing by Axel Bugge)