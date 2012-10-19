FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's regulator extends short selling ban on securities
October 19, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Spain's regulator extends short selling ban on securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator said on Friday it would extend a ban on short selling Spanish securities for a week and said it would apply for the ban to be extended for a further three months.

The extension on the ban will be welcomed by Spanish banks, particularly Popular which is expected to launch its 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital increase in coming days or weeks.

Spanish financial stocks have been heavily shorted as investors bet on falling share prices in an economic crisis gripping the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

