Spain's regulator extends short selling ban on securities

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator said on Friday it would extend a ban on short selling Spanish securities for a week and said it would apply for the ban to be extended for a further three months.

The extension on the ban will be welcomed by Spanish banks, particularly Popular which is expected to launch its 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital increase in coming days or weeks.

Spanish financial stocks have been heavily shorted as investors bet on falling share prices in an economic crisis gripping the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)