Soccer-Spanish court says suspends soccer players' strike
#Broadcasting
May 14, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Soccer-Spanish court says suspends soccer players' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court has suspended a soccer players’ strike after agreeing with a petition filed by the professional soccer league (LFP) against a planned action by the players’ union (AFE) that threatened the final two match days in La Liga.

The AFE had moved to strike from May 16 because it is unhappy with a new law mandating collective bargaining for the sale of rights to show soccer on television, prompting a challenge by the LFP, which argued the action was illegal.

It remains unclear whether the remaining two rounds of La Liga matches will be played as the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), which is also unhappy with the law, has said it will suspend competition indefinitely from Saturday. (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary, Editing by Sarah White)

