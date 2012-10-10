FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Spain credit rating two notches to BBB-minus
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

S&P cuts Spain credit rating two notches to BBB-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday cut Spain’s sovereign credit rating by two notches to BBB-minus, citing a deepening economic recession that is limiting the government’s policy options to arrest the slide.

The downgrade comes with a negative outlook reflecting the firm’s view that there are significant risks to economic growth and budgetary performance, plus a lack of a clear direction in euro zone policies.

S&P’s move brings it in line with Moody’s Investors Services, which also has Spain on watch for a downgrade from its Baa3 rating. Both ratings are just on the cusp of junk status, while Fitch Ratings has Spain rated BBB, one notch higher but with a negative outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.