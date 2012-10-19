FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's unions call general strike for Nov. 14
October 19, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's unions call general strike for Nov. 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s two largest labour unions have called a general strike for Nov. 14, the second against the conservative government since they took power in December and coinciding with industrial action in Portugal on the same day.

“Next November 14 we will have the first Iberian general strike in history,” Fernando Lezcano, a spokesman for the Spain’s largest union Comisiones Obreras, said.

The strike comes amid rising social unrest over massive unemployment and deep austerity measures and will be the first time in Spain’s history that two general strikes have been staged in the same year.

The date is just days before the anniversary of the Nov. 20 general election last year that swept Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s government to power in a landslide victory over the Socialists.

