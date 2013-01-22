FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain sees selling no more than 7 bln euros of new bond - source
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Spain sees selling no more than 7 bln euros of new bond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury expects to sell no more than 7 billion euros ($9.3 billion) of a new 10-year bond after demand topped 24 billion euros, a economy ministry source said on Tuesday.

“We won’t raise more than 7 billion I think, because we want to leave a lot of appetite in the market. The signal is very strong,” the source said.

It was still too early to decide whether to consider a second syndicate after such high demand, the source added.

The syndicated bond offer ended 1045 GMT, the source said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.