Spain sees selling no more than 7 bln euros of new bond - source

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury expects to sell no more than 7 billion euros ($9.3 billion) of a new 10-year bond after demand topped 24 billion euros, a economy ministry source said on Tuesday.

“We won’t raise more than 7 billion I think, because we want to leave a lot of appetite in the market. The signal is very strong,” the source said.

It was still too early to decide whether to consider a second syndicate after such high demand, the source added.

The syndicated bond offer ended 1045 GMT, the source said.