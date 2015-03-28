FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish train maker Talgo eyeing share listing in May - source
March 28, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Spanish train maker Talgo eyeing share listing in May - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spanish train marker Talgo is aiming to make its stock market debut in May, in a share flotation that would value the company at over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

About 50 percent of the firm would be sold to investors if it goes ahead, the source said, following a report earlier on Saturday in Spanish newspaper Expansion.

Talgo declined to comment. Its shareholders include the founding family, Oriol, and private equity firms Trilantic Capital and MCH Private Equity.

JPMorgan, Santander and Nomura have been appinted to work on Talgo’s potential listing, another source close to the matter had previously told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Carlos Ruano and Greg Mahlich)

