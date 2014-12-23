FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe settles tax evasion case -report
December 23, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe settles tax evasion case -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Montserrat Caballe, one of the world’s leading sopranos, has agreed to a fine of 250,000 euros ($305,000) and a symbolic six-month jail term to avoid trial in a tax evasion case, the Spanish news agency Europa Press said on Tuesday.

Caballe, 80, had been charged in April for failing to declare some 500,000 euros ($690,000) of income in 2010. Because the jail sentence is under two years, she will not have to spend any time in prison.

A lyric soprano renowned for her performances of Italian opera, she also collaborated with the late rock idol Freddie Mercury on his hit album Barcelona - the city of her birth - and the late tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

Spain has been cracking down on tax evasion as it attempts to fill public coffers and rein in a large public deficit during a prolonged economic crisis.

Caballe was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8210 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
