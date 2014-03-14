FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to study tax reform proposal over next few months
#Market News
March 14, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Spain to study tax reform proposal over next few months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s government will examine and debate a tax reform proposal handed to the treasury ministry on Thursday over the next few months, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

“The government will examine the report exhaustively and write up reform bills in March, April and May to present them to Parliament throughout June,” she said.

“There are different suggestions, of which some will be accepted and some we won’t agree with. It is a base upon which we can open the debate.”

