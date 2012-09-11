FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to increase taxes on short-term capital gains
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Spain to increase taxes on short-term capital gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Spain will increase the tax rate on capital gains made during the first year of an investment to boost tax revenues and curb financial speculation, Primer Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday.

Rajoy said short-term capital gains would be taxed at the income tax rate of the investor, compared to a fixed rate of 21 percent today. He did not make clear which investments would fall under the new rule.

“The measure will be detailed in the 2013 budget, which will be presented shortly,” Rajoy said during a news conference with his Finnish counterpart Jyrki Katainen in Madrid.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.