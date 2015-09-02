FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange Spain CEO says company will consider listing Spanish unit
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 2, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Orange Spain CEO says company will consider listing Spanish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French telecom group Orange will consider listing its Spanish business but has taken no decision on timing, the head of the company’s Spanish operations said on Wednesday.

Orange acquired Spanish rival Jazztel for $3.8 billion this year and has said previously it plans to merger its Spanish unit with Jazztel and then list part of the merged company on the Madrid stock exchange.

Orange Spain CEO Jean Marc Vignolles said that remained the plan. “The group is interested in and intends to consider a listing but the terms and timing are not decided,” he said at a telecoms conference in Santander.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Adrian Croft; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.