Orange Spain CEO says company will consider listing Spanish unit

SANTANDER, Spain, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French telecom group Orange will consider listing its Spanish business but has taken no decision on timing, the head of the company’s Spanish operations said on Wednesday.

Orange acquired Spanish rival Jazztel for $3.8 billion this year and has said previously it plans to merger its Spanish unit with Jazztel and then list part of the merged company on the Madrid stock exchange.

Orange Spain CEO Jean Marc Vignolles said that remained the plan. “The group is interested in and intends to consider a listing but the terms and timing are not decided,” he said at a telecoms conference in Santander.