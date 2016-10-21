UPDATE 1-Telefonica may struggle with debt goals without dividend change -Moody's

(Updates with further comments, details, adds link to Reuters Breakingviews column)

By Andrés González

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica may struggle to deliver on its debt-cutting ambitions if it does not change its dividend policy, says Moody‘s, which has warned that any deviation from the debt reduction plan could trigger a ratings downgrade.

The former Spanish telecoms monopoly, which borrowed heavily to fund purchases overseas, aims to cut its 52.5 billion euro ($57 billion) debt pile by more than a fifth by 2017 as a means of protecting its investment grade credit ratings.

It has so far maintained a dividend payout of 0.75 euros per share - the highest-yielding of all firms in Spain’s blue-chip Ibex-35 index at 8.3 percent - but has said it will review the shareholder payout at the end of this year.

“The company has told the market it will stick to the dividend. It could be hard to reach the (debt) goal without touching it,” Moody’s analyst Carlos Winzer told Reuters.

Moody’s changed the outlook on Telefonica’s Baa2 credit rating to negative in May due to concerns about its debt, and said it could downgrade the rating if there is no clear progress toward reducing its debt in 2017. A downgrade would take the rating to just one notch above junk status.

“It’s very important that they announce what their plan is by the end of the year and that they should execute it before December 2017,” Winzer said.

Telefonica still pays most of the dividend in cash, also giving it leeway to hand out more of that in shares.

Its debt-reduction goal has come under scrutiny after a series of setbacks in recent months, including European regulators’ block on the company’s attempted sale of its British O2 business and its failed bid to list infrastructure unit Telxius.

Standard & Poor’s and Fitch’s credit ratings on Telefonica are similar to Moody‘s.

Some analysts believe Telefonica could alternatively choose to forgo its debt-cutting goals, saying it should be able to absorb the hit from a potential one notch ratings downgrade.

At a time when demand for the company’s debt is still strong, the firm’s borrowing costs may not be badly hit, and its debt could still qualify for corporate debt purchases by the European Central Bank.

“Our conclusion is that Telefonica’s managers should abandon their self-imposed debt-reduction calendar and be prepared to digest an unlikely ratings downgrade,” analysts at Bernstein said in a note last week. “If it does happen, it probably will not have consequences for the company’s valuation.”

Telefonica has already outlined a potential initial public offering (IPO) or partial sale of O2 as one option to raise cash and reduce debt, although Britain’s vote to leave the European Union risks complicating these plans.

The company has also said that it has other assets it could sell if its disposal plans for O2 fell flat.

($1 = 0.9178 euros)