FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica says may halt Spanish fibre optic investment
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 18, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Telefonica says may halt Spanish fibre optic investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday it was considering halting investments in its Spanish fibre optic operations after the country’s antitrust watchdog recommended it should share the network in some areas.

The watchdog, known as the CNMC, said in a statement earlier on Wednesday in towns and cities where fewer than three companies were offering the super fast internet, the main operator should share access to its network with rivals.

It identified 34 towns and cities where this was not the case.

Telefonica said it was reviewing plans to roll out the fibre optic network as it studied the watchdog’s proposal. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.