Telefonica says no plans to take full control of Italy's Telco
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Telefonica says no plans to take full control of Italy's Telco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica has no plans to take full control of Italy’s Telco though hopes to keep the current structure of the group, Chief Financial Officer Angel Vila said on Thursday.

“Our idea is to keep the investment in Italy under the current structure and will attempt to convince our shareholders of the advantages of this,” Vila said during a conference call with investors after the company’s first half earnings.

Telefonica holds 46 percent in Telco giving it a 10.5 percent indirect stake in Telecom Italia. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
