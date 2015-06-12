FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica sees domestic revenues rise for 1st time since 2009 in May
June 12, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Telefonica sees domestic revenues rise for 1st time since 2009 in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 12 (Reuters) - Spanish group Telefonica’s revenues in its home market rose in May compared with a year ago for the first time in six years, the chairman said on Friday, after a prolonged economic downturn and a tariff hike last month.

Strong competition throughout the euro zone debt crisis has forced the company to restructure its business in an effort to reduce its debt.

Having recently bought rivals in Germany and Brazil and agreed to the sale of its British unit O2 UK, Telefonica has begun to focus on fixing its domestic business, which has shrunk by 40 percent since 2009 and accounts for just a quarter of revenues.

“In May, for the first time since 2009, the revenue for Telefonica España rose a little,” Cesar Alierta said at the group’s shareholder’s meeting.

Telefonica Spain reported a 3.8 percent drop in revenues in the first quarter from a year earlier to 2.88 billion euros ($3.24 billion) while operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) dropped 8.6 percent to 1.28 billion euros.

Alierta also said non-recurring income would push earnings per share above 1 euro this year. ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
