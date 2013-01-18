FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator says Telefonica can raise fixed-line rates for rivals
January 18, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Regulator says Telefonica can raise fixed-line rates for rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s former telecoms monopoly Telefonica can raise the charge for rivals to rent its phone lines by 3.4 percent to 8.6 euros ($11.5), the country’s telecoms regulator said on Friday.

CMT said other operators had 20 days to lodge any objections and highlighted the proposed rate was below charges in Britain, France and Germany of up to 10 euros.

Fixed-line rental by other operators accounted for 210 million euros of Telefonica’s revenue in the first nine months of 2012.

The company’s revenues in its home market have been slipping as cash-strapped customers ditch their mobiles or switch to cheaper operators for fixed line, mobile and Internet services.

$1 = 0.7486 euros Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Mark Potter

