FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica to cut fibre optic investment after anti-trust proposal
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 2, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica to cut fibre optic investment after anti-trust proposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telefonica has decided to reduce its planned investment in its fibre optic network after Spain’s anti-trust body said it was looking at obliging it open up the network to its rivals.

Telefonica currently holds around 85 percent of Spain’s fibre optic network, which it is using to offer bundled packages of super high-speed internet, on-demand television and telephone.

“The CNMC’s proposal to open up fibre optic across most of the country, obliges a future review of the investments and where they will be,” according to a Telefonica internal report seen by Reuters on Monday.

In December, the competition watchdog CNMC proposed that Telefonica should open its fibre optic cable network across Spain except for nine major cities to ensure competition and promote investment in next-generation access networks.

Telefonica plans to cut cable placement by 35 percent, or to some 3.6 million homes this year down from the initial 5.5 million planned, as a result of the CNMC proposal, according to the document. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.