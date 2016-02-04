FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Aena downgrades alarm to local from general, passengers evacuated
February 4, 2016

Spain's Aena downgrades alarm to local from general, passengers evacuated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - An alarm raised at Spanish international airport Barajas after a bomb threat on a flight bound for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was lowered to local from general, Spanish airport operator Aena said on Thursday.

The alarm does not affect any other flight in and out of the airport, Aena said.

All passengers and crew have been evacuated from the plane, which has been isolated at the airport, the operator added.

Flight SVA 226 returned to Barajas airport after an alert was raised over a bomb threat, the Interior Minister Jose Fernandez Diaz said.

Aena later clarified the plane never took off.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick

